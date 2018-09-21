MetLife Investment Management originates record private placement debt in H1'18

MetLife Inc.'s (MET +0.2% ) institutional asset management platform says it originated a record $7.0B in private placement debt in H1 2018, up 45% from the year-ago period.

The amount includes $2.3B of investments originated on behalf of unaffiliated/third-party clients.

MIM's private debt origination includes $5.3B in corporate private placement transactions and $1.7B in infrastructure and project finance debt transactions.

"The pipeline through the end of the year looks solid. MIM’s focus will continue to be on providing customized financing options for our issuers," says John Wills, global head of private debt origination for MIM.

Its private debt portfolio stood at $67.2B at June 30, 2018, with 65% of the portfolio in North America, 21% in Europe, 8% in Australia, and the rest in other regions.

Previously: MetLife gains in after-market as Q2 results beat consensus (Aug. 1)