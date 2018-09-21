U.S. total rig count falls by 2, Baker Hughes survey says

The count of total active rigs in the U.S. falls by 2 to 1,053 after rising by last week, according to the latest weekly report from Baker Hughes.

Oil rigs fell by 1 to 866 and gas rigs remained unchanged at 186, while one rig is classified as miscellaneous.

U.S. WTI crude oil remains sharply higher after the release, +1.4% at $71.32/bbl.

