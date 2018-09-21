Crypto leaders warn SEC of applying current rules to digital currencies

A group of cryptocurrency leaders warns the SEC that applying rules originally developed for traditional assets can increase risks and urges the agency to work with crypto engineers to design new regulations that will take advantage of crypto's strengths.

The group of five individuals submitting the letter includes Bryan Bishop, a contributor to Bitcoin Core since 2013; Christopher Allen, who was principal architect at Blockstream, and Caitlin Long, a former Morgan Stanley executive who more recently was chairman of blockchain startup Symbiont.

The group: urges the SEC to "look at the advantages of the available technology and incorporate them into the rules and regulations instead of solely relying on present-day rules and regulations that were developed for traditional assets."

Warns that digital assets, as bearer instruments developed for direct ownership, shouldn't be commingled in omnibus accounts.They also warn against allowing uncovered exposures to digital assets via securities lending-type practices, even intra-day;

And adds: "We can establish secure models for digital assets that protect both the investor and the solvency of major financial institutions without sacrificing the convenience and innovation that the asset class can provide," the letter asserts.

