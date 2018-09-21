Report: Google deletes internal email showing further China search progress

The Intercept reports that Google (GOOG -0.9% )(GOOGL -0.9% ) bosses forced the deletion of an internal memo revealing details about the planned censored search engine in China.

A Google engineer asked to work on the project wrote the memo and disclosed that the system would require users to log in to perform searches then track the user’s location and share the resulting history unilaterally with a Chinese partner.

The memo gained popularity among Google employees critical of providing a censored product.

Google HR emailed those believed to have accessed or saved the memo and ordered its immediate deletion. The HR emails contained “pixel trackers” so HR could see that the messages had been read.

The memo identifies at least 215 employees appearing to work full-time on Dragonfly, which is a large amount for a Google project. Associated source code dates back to May 2017 and app screenshots “show a project in a pretty advanced state.”

Last month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that the China plan was still in “early stages” and “exploratory.”

