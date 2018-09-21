Invesco is said to be buying OppenheimerFunds for over $5B: FT/Ignites

Invesco (IVZ -0.4% ) is buying MassMutual's OppenhimerFunds for more than $5B, the Financial Times' Ignites service reports, citing sources.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that Invesco is in talks to buy the business, which has more than $248M in assets management, citing a person familiar with the matter.

In August, Bloomberg reported that parent Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance was weighing selling OppenheimerFunds.

Invesco's PowerShares unit, with almost $200B under management, is the fourth-largest U.S. provider of ETFs, ETF.com says. Last year Invesco bought an ETF operation run by Guggenheim Partners for $1.2B.

Overall, Invesco manages just under $1T, with both active and passive assets.

