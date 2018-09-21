DA Davidson out positive on Turtle Beach; HEAR +7.5%

DA Davidson is out positive on Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) after strong Fortnite player data. The game achieved a monthly record of 78.3M players in August.

Analyst Tom Forte also remains bullish on Turtle Beach’s near-term outlook due to favorable reviews for Call of Duty’s new battle royale mode and recent GameStop headset sales commentary.

During GameStop’s Q2 call earlier this month, CFO and COO Robert Lloyd said: “Our headset sales were up over 80%. Gamers want that better headset in order to play Fortnite.”

Firm reiterates a Buy rating and $38 target for Turtle Beach.

Source: StreetAccount.