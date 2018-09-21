California governor signs bill to strengthen wildfire prevention and recovery

PG&E (PCG +0.4% ), Edison International (EIX +1.3% ) and Sempra Energy (SRE +1.3% ) all move higher after California Gov. Brown signs legislation to strengthen wildfire prevention and recovery.

Senate Bill 901, recently passed by the state legislature, boosts California’s forest management activities, updates requirements for the maintenance and operation of utility infrastructure to reflect changing climate conditions, and protects ratepayers and utility workers.

The legislation allows utilities to issue bonds to help pay wildfire damages, with a surcharge paid for by customers to help cover interest payments.