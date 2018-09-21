Umapped acquired by Flight Centre Travel Group

Umapped has been acquired by Flight Centre Travel Group (OTC:FGHRY) for a undisclosed term.

FLT's infrastructure and brands will provide Umapped with the resources to accelerate the adoption of its technology globally, focusing on expanding product offerings to deliver even deeper connections between suppliers, travel advisors and their customers.

"Our business transformation program has increased our focus on improving the user experience by removing pain points," said Atle Skalleberg, Chief Digital Officer of Flight Centre Travel Group. "This acquisition will deliver immediate improvements to several of our businesses, including interactive, media-rich enhanced itineraries that feature personalised offers and content, live updates, two-way messaging, real-time chat, and much more."