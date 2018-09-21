Micron CEO discusses tariff impacts, mitigation

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra appeared on CNBC earlier to discuss yesterday’s earnings report.

Mehrotra says Micron’s profitability will take a hit from the latest round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, but Micron can “easily mitigate” the impact and will smooth out the results in the “next three to four quarters.”

Mehrotra says Q1 will have an impact of 50 to 100 bps due to importing products manufactured in China and “we are very much focused on mitigating that manufacturing.”

Micron shares are down 3.6% to $44.42.

