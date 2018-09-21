Exxon reiterated Outperform at RBC, which sees 'material growth' into 2019

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.4% ) edges higher as RBC Capital reiterates an Outperform rating and $115 stock price target, saying new projects, higher oil prices and increased shareholder returns should spell better times ahead.

The reiteration follows XOM's four-day roadshow - unusual for XOM, which is attempting more investor outreach - and RBC's Biraj Borkhataria says he was encouraged that the company was so “candid” about past mistakes, including “harvesting” the portfolio in recent years while neglecting to build out a new pipeline, which led to peer-lagging cash generation and dwindling share repurchases.

Bears have argued that XOM lacks near-term catalysts, but Borkhataria is bullish, arguing that 2018 will be a trough year for both upstream volumes and cash generation but followed by “material growth” into 2019.