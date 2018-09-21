Bloomberg: Cohen's Point72 triples stake in Bunge

Bunge (BG +0.4% ) bumps higher after Bloomberg reports billionaire Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management has nearly tripled its stake in the company.

Point72 owns 7.1M shares in BG, representing a 5% stake, up from 2.4M held at the end of Q2, making the hedge fund the agriculture company's fourth largest shareholder.

Cohen historically is not an activist investor, instead “looking to sort of play over-corrections,” says Morningstar's Seth Goldstein. "A large hedge fund position could mean that they think the second half story makes sense [or] a sign that they think if Bunge can’t turn it around that it would set” the stage for a merger.