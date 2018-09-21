Tesla cutting it close on Model 3 production target - Electrek

Tesla (TSLA -0.1% ) produced about 3.8K Model 3 vehicles this week, according to Electrek. Model 3 production ranged from a record of 800 vehicles last Friday to 325 vehicles on Sunday.

"Tesla could achieve at least the lower-end of their Model 3 production guidance of 50,000 to 55,000 vehicles, but they would need to keep producing cars at their record pace, which they have had difficulties maintaining," observes Electrek.

Electrek's forecast for Q3 Model 3 production is below the estimate of several Wall Street firms with positive ratings on the EV automaker. The Model 3 forecasting debate will be resolved in about two weeks when Tesla updates on Q3 deliveries.

Separately, Tesla is said to have sold 1,124 new Model 3 Performance vehicles over the last two weeks.