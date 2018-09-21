Twitter bug sent some private messages to unauthorized parties

Twitter (TWTR -4% ) says a bug in its system sent some users' private messages to third-party developers unauthorized to receive them.

Shares have been dragging but are making another move down in the late afternoon.

An API that developers use to create Twitter-related tools may have shared the interactions.

"We found and fixed a bug that affected less than 1% of people on Twitter in an API that may have shared certain account interactions," the company says through its support channel.

It notified some users and said that it only involved potential interactions or direct messages the users may have had with companies using Twitter for purposes like customer service; "Your other DMs are not involved at all."

The bug ran from May 2017 and the company discovered it on Sept. 10, and says within hours it had shipped a fix.