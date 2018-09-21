Pacific Ethanol slips after 18% surge as EPA adds transparency on fuel waivers

Pacific Ethanol (PEIX -5.1% ) gives back a chunk of yesterday's 18% surge after the Environmental Protection Agency introduced new transparency into a program that the renewable fuel company relies on.

The EPA created a website related to its Renewable Fuel Standard program, which now includes public disclosures of exemptions from the mandate - a step praised by corn growers - although the site still does not disclose the agency's standards for granting waivers.

Waivers over the past year cost corn growers and ethanol producers the opportunity sell 2.25B gallons of fuel, says Kevin Skunes, president of the National Corn Growers Association, adding that 11 new petitions for waivers are pending for 2018.

