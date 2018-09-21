Former Point72 manager to open crypto hedge fund in October: Bloomberg

Travis Kling, who quit Steven Cohen's Point72 fund in December when crypto was on a tear, is set to launch a cryptocurrency hedge fund named Ikigai on Oct. 1, Bloomberg reports.

The Delaware-incorporated firm will start with partners' capital; Kling expects to get $15M of outside capital on Nov. 1.

Plans to boost Ikigai's tokens portfolio to $100M and venture fund to $33M by mid-2019.

Will also have a Cayman Islands-based vehicle for foreign investors.

