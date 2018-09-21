Fox Biz: DOJ presses unwind of Time Warner deal as warning to Comcast

The Justice Dept. is pressing its case to break up the recently completed meger between AT&T (T +1.8% ) and Time Warner, Fox Business is reporting -- as a warning to Comcast (CMCSA +0.6% ).

AT&T has trimmed gains that were as high as +2.4% today.

"DOJ drawing line in the sand on big media mergers, warning $CMCSA against growing through acquisitions," Fox's Charlie Gasparino tweets. "@POTUS referred to Comcast as 'public enemy No. 1.' "