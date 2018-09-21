Fox Biz: DOJ presses unwind of Time Warner deal as warning to Comcast

The Justice Dept. is pressing its case to break up the recently completed meger between AT&T (T +1.8%) and Time Warner, Fox Business is reporting -- as a warning to Comcast (CMCSA +0.6%).
AT&T has trimmed gains that were as high as +2.4% today.
"DOJ drawing line in the sand on big media mergers, warning $CMCSA against growing through acquisitions," Fox's Charlie Gasparino tweets. "@POTUS referred to Comcast as 'public enemy No. 1.' "
Comcast currently has the high bid vs. Fox (FOX -0.2%, FOXA -0.2%) in the race to acquire the UK's Sky (SKYAY -1.2%), a saga that comes to an end through a high-stakes one-day auction tomorrow.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox