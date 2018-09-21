U.S. is close to Mexico-only Nafta deal, adviser says: Reuters

The U.S. is getting "very, very close" to moving forward on a trade deal with Mexico and without Canada, Reuters reports, citing White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett.

The Canadian dollar is down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar late Friday afternoon. iShares MSCI Canada is essentially flat at 29.03.

"We're still talking to Canada, and we're getting very, very close to the deadline where we're going to have to move ahead with Mexico all by themselves," Hassett said.

The U.S. has set an Oct. 1 deadline in the hopes of getting a revised Nafta pact approved by Congress before a new Congress takes office in January.

Canada-based ETFs: FXC, EWC, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, BBCA, FLCA

