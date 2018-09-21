National Security Group sees Florence reducing Q3 earnings by $790k-$1.2M

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) estimates losses from Hurricane Florence will cut Q3 after-tax earnings by $790,000 to $1.19M, or 31 cents-47 cents per share.

Ultimate gross losses from the hurricane are expected to be $1M-$1.5M, based on analysis of historical reporting patterns, preliminary post-event model output, and assessment of early reports of claims to date.

Based on those estimates NSEC doesn't expect losses from the storm to exceed its per-event retention level under its catastrophe reinsurance program.

