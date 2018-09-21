Crude oil posts back-to-back weekly gain ahead of weekend OPEC meeting

U.S. crude oil prices gained ahead of the meeting of major oil producers in Algiers set to begin over the weekend, with November WTI settling +0.7% at $70.78/bbl, closing off its $71.80 high but marking a 2.6% weekly gain based on the most-active contract; Brent +0.1% to $78.80/bbl, rising 0.9% for the week.

The crude price had edged lower after a Reuters report indicated that OPEC and other producing countries would discuss another possible production increase at the Algiers meeting of ~500K bbl/day.

The 500K bbl/day level would roughly equal the amount that Iran’s oil shipments have fallen between April and August, according to the International Energy Agency.

The talk of the additional output increase “is a compromise or at least an attempt to placate Pres. Trump,” but it still won’t be enough to offset supply losses, says Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group.

Also, October natural gas rose less than 0.1% at $2.977/MMBtu but capped a 7.6% gain for the week, the sharpest weekly advance since January.

ETFs: USO, UNG, XLE, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, VDE, XOP, DWT, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, BOIL, GASL, FCG, DBO, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, DTO, FENY, USL, IYE, DUG, KOLD, DRIP, IEO, FIF, UNL, GASX, DNO, NDP, PXE, OLO, RYE, PXJ, SZO, CRAK, DCNG, FXN, OLEM, WTIU, DDG, OILK, NANR, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, GAZB, USOD, FTXN, JHME, ERYY, ERGF, OILD, OILU, USAI