Wells Fargo CEO is prepared to stay until he's 65: American Banker

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) CEO Tim Sloan says he's prepared to continue running the bank for seven more years, American Banker reports, citing an interview with Sloan.

The 58-year-old CEO says the length of his tenure comes down to how satisfied the company's directors are with his progress.

He has no regrets about the decisions he made, but wishes that he had moved more quickly on some of them.

After some Wall Street chatter that the board was looking to replace Sloan, Chairman Betsy Duke said on Wednesday that he has the board's unanimous support.

