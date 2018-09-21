Stocks close mixed to end mostly positive week

Stocks turned in a mixed showing, with the Dow rising to a new all-time high for the second day in a row, while the S&P 500 finished slightly below its flatline and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

For the week, the Dow jumped 2.3% and the S&P gained 0.9%, but the Nasdaq lost 0.3% on persistent weakness in tech shares.

The telecom services group led today's sector standings with a 1% gain, with AT&T rising 1% after being upgraded to Buy at UBS but paring gains following reports that Pres. Trump is pressing the Justice Department to break up the company.

Some volatility occurred during the final stretch of today's session due to a major sector rebalancing, which will result in a new "communication services" sector.

U.S. Treasury prices ticked higher, pushing yields slightly lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield slipping a basis point to 3.07% but remaining near a four-month high.

November WTI crude oil closed +0.7% at $70.78/bbl.