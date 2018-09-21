North Sea oil workers to vote on possible strike action

The U.K.’s largest labor union Unite says its ~2,500 members working on 106 North Sea oil platforms covered by the Offshore Contractors Association will vote on a possible strike action.

Unite members will be asked whether they want to support industrial action and action short of striking, such as an overtime ban.

The move comes after workers rejected a revised pay offer by the OCA covering overall pay, terms and conditions following a consultative ballot in July; the workers are seeking a 4% basic pay and allowances increase.

Potentially related tickers include RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, TOT, EQNR