SolarWinds files for new initial public offering

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) has filed to come public again via an initial public offering.
Its registration statement has a maximum offer price of $500M.
The company was taken private in late 2015-early 2016 by Thoma Bravo and Silver Lake in a $4.5B deal.
For the six months ended June 30, the company logged revenue of $398.6M, up from a year-ago $340.6M. Net loss widened to $86.9M from a prior-year loss of $45.7M; operating income rose to $44.1M from $13.9M.
Among its competitors in the large network management space are companies including Netscout (NASDAQ:NTCT), MicroFocus, CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA), IBM and BMC Software.
It's looking to relist under its old symbol of SWI on the NYSE.
