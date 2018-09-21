SolarWinds files for new initial public offering

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) has filed to come public again via an initial public offering.

Its registration statement has a maximum offer price of $500M.

The company was taken private in late 2015-early 2016 by Thoma Bravo and Silver Lake in a $4.5B deal.

For the six months ended June 30, the company logged revenue of $398.6M, up from a year-ago $340.6M. Net loss widened to $86.9M from a prior-year loss of $45.7M; operating income rose to $44.1M from $13.9M.

Among its competitors in the large network management space are companies including Netscout (NASDAQ:NTCT), MicroFocus, CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA), IBM and BMC Software.

It's looking to relist under its old symbol of SWI on the NYSE.