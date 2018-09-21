NYT adds Expedia's Bhutani to board

The New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT) has added Aman Bhutani to its board.

Bhutani runs global business operations as president of the Brand Expedia Group, which includes oversight of the Expedia Brand globally as well as regional brands including Travelocity, Orbitz, Cheaptickets, eBookers and Wotif.

"The expertise he has gained from holding senior leadership roles at a range of digital, consumer-facing companies will be highly relevant to us as we continue to expand our international reach and continue our digital growth and innovation,” says NYT Chairman Arthur Sulzberger Jr.