Keystone XL route would not harm environment, State Department says

The U.S. State Department issues an environmental assessment of a revised route for TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone XL pipeline that concludes it would not harm water or wildlife.

Implementing the revised route would have “no significant direct, indirect or cumulative effects on the quality of the natural or human environments," says the nearly 340-page draft review.

A federal judge in Montana last month ordered the State Department to conduct the review of Keystone XL's revised route to take into account new information relevant to a permit it issued for the pipeline last year.

RBC analyst Robert Kwan says the draft review is a “positive step” for Keystone XL.

TRP CEO Russ Girling said last month that the company could make a final investment decision on the project late this year or early 2019, pending regulatory approvals and court challenges.