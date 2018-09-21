Aegis survey says: Teens hate Snapchat ads

An Aegis Capital survey of teen-agers shows frustration with advertising at Snap (NYSE:SNAP) that prompted the firm to trim estimates.

SNAP dipped slightly against an overall flat market, falling 0.8% after making up a bit of ground in the last hour.

The teens love Snapchat's service -- especially messaging -- but described ads as "awful" and "annoying." Some 85% dislike Snap's ads and none of them bought (or encouraged parents to buy) products or services advertised. And monetization of messaging is lower than it is in Stories and Discover, analyst Victory Anthony says. (h/t Bloomberg)

He's cut his 2019 revenue estimates and trimmed his price target to $10 from $12; shares closed at $9.14 today.