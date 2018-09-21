WSJ: Oil giants using size to overcome fracking challenges

Big oil companies like Chevron (NYSE:CVX) are using their size to their advantage in new shale drilling ventures in places such as Canada, according to a WSJ analysis.

CVX is laying the groundwork for what it calls a “factory model” for shale drilling, master planning an entire region of small shale wells by locking up labor, building infrastructure and securing sand and other needed materials, all at once.

Shale drilling has run into growing pains in places such as the Permian Basin, as producers struggle with pipeline bottlenecks and rising labor and material costs.

Big oil companies seeking to re-create the U.S. shale boom in countries including Canada and Argentina are trying to avoid such problems by managing shale sites in concert to prevent logistical difficulties and streamline operations, similar to the way they run traditional oil megaprojects.

Already in Texas, evidence is mounting that larger companies such as CVX and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) are weathering the bottlenecks and rising costs better than smaller rivals while still increasing production because they have the economies of scale and wherewithal to develop their own solutions to the problems.