Antero Resources -3% as BMO downgrades on valuation

Antero Resources (AR -3.6%) is sharply lower as BMO Capital downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $21 price target, saying the 17% rally since early September likely has run its course.
The rally in natural gas liquids prices is fully priced into AR shares and the stock lacks a clear long-term catalyst, says BMO's Philip Jungwirth.
Although AR is just 2.4% higher overall this year, the stock has outperformed dry gas peers EQT Corp. (EQT -0.5%) and Cabot Oil & Gas (COG +1.4%) by more than 20% YTD, and Jungwirth believes AR is now valued in-line with the rest of the Marcellus group.
