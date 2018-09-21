Variety: NBC Entertainment chief to exit

NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt is preparing his exit after leading a successful turnaround over the past eight years, Variety reports.

Greenblatt has decided the time is right and will meet with NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke to sort out timing and succession, according to the report.

He's the longest tenured of the heads of the Big Four broadcast networks. He joined NBC just as Comcast wrapped its acquisition of NBCU, and has steered NBC out of the ratings cellar in large part due to the top drama This is Us, which premiered in 2016.

That means lots of leadership turnover at the nets, with Fox and ABC set to shake up management as a result of Disney's deal to acquire Fox assets.