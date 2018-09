SPDR Active ETF Trust declares quarterly distribution on funds

Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) - $0.2888. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.79%.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLC) - $0.1316. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.96%.

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) - $0.5131. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.65%.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) - $0.1275. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.57%.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) - $0.3838. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.72%.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) - $0.2543. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.29%.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) - $0.3884. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.72%.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) - $0.3501. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.22%.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) - $0.4749. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.34%.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) - $0.3670. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.41%.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) - $0.3512. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.04%.

Payable Sep 26; for shareholders of record Sep 24; ex-div Sep 21. 30-Day SEC yield as of 09/20/2018.