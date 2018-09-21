WSJ: China cancels trade talks with U.S.

China has canceled planned trade discussions with the U.S., following this week's announcement of new U.S. tariffs on $200B of Chinese goods, WSJ reports.

China previously had planned to send Vice Premier Liu He to trade talks in D.C. next week and a mid-level delegation to pave the way for Liu’s trip, according to the report.

