Sky: BT eyes Worldpay's Jansen as next CEO

BT Group's (NYSE:BT) board in in advanced talks to name Philip Jansen as its next CEO, succeeding Gavin Patterson, Sky News reports.

Jansen is joint chief of payments technology firm Worldpay. He previously served as managing director of Telewest Communications.

He's not yet formally agreed to the job but is expected to do so, according to the report: "It's his job to turn down."

Other candidates for the job were former EE chief Olaf Swantee and Proximus CEO Dominique Leroy.

New BT Chairman Jan du Plessis has indicated he wanted a "fresh pair of eyes" rather than a seasoned telecom executive to replace Patterson.

Patterson elected in early June to step down from the post