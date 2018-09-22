Retailers warn on higher prices from tariffs

Large retail chains such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) say prices on many products will go up as U.S. tariffs on China go into effect on Monday.

"It’s disappointing that, despite the voices of those impacted, the administration continues to advance harmful tariff policies that threaten to weaken the US economy," said the National Retail Federation's Matthew Shay on the issue.

Retail sector analysts warn items in certain categories could see a 20% increase in prices based off what happened in the washing and drying machine industry off an earlier round of tariffs (+20% price inflation). On the flip side, the retail giants have been working on mitigation strategies and are likely to have stockpiled some key products and components in anticipation of the tariff impact. Some chains like Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) are seen as having very limited tariff exposure.

What to watch: It can't be ignored that there is a political angle to the tariff battle with the midterm elections coming up. If retail prices go up enough to move the voting meter, expect some action out of the Trump Administration on trade talks.

