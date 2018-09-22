CNBC: Sky auction proceeds to sealed round between Fox, Comcast

The first two rounds of a dramatic three-round auction for UK broadcaster Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) are complete, CNBC reports, with the action proceeding to the final sealed-bid round.
It's not known what the bids were from Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Fox (FOX, FOXA) -- and Fox's de facto backer Disney (NYSE:DIS) -- but at least one of the bids was changed, meaning the blind bid will settle the outcome.
Going into today's auction, Comcast had the high bid at £14.75/share, vs. Fox's £14/share offer.
Simplifying matters today is that both parties must present bids in all cash.
We should know results within the next couple of hours.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox