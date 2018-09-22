CNBC: Sky auction proceeds to sealed round between Fox, Comcast

The first two rounds of a dramatic three-round auction for UK broadcaster Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) are complete, CNBC reports, with the action proceeding to the final sealed-bid round.

It's not known what the bids were from Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Fox (FOX, FOXA) -- and Fox's de facto backer Disney (NYSE:DIS) -- but at least one of the bids was changed, meaning the blind bid will settle the outcome.

Going into today's auction, Comcast had the high bid at £14.75/share, vs. Fox's £14/share offer.

Simplifying matters today is that both parties must present bids in all cash.

We should know results within the next couple of hours.