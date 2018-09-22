Comcast prevails in dramatic auction for Sky with £17.28/share bid

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) won a high-stakes one-day auction for UK broadcaster Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY), beating rival bidder Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) in the third round with a sealed bid of £17.28/share.

That values Sky over £30B. The bid comes to about $38.8B. Fox bid £15.67 per share.

Those bids meant a substantial markup from the bids coming in (£14.75/share by Comcast and £14/share by Fox). Comcast's bid marks a 9% premium to Sky's Friday close in London.

The gap between their bids means Comcast is likely to win over shareholders and take majority control of Sky, with Fox (and later, Disney) sitting on a rump stake of 39% (though that could get sold to Comcast at some price).

It brings to an apparent end a two-year saga after Fox indicated in December 2016 it intended to pay £10.75 for each share of Sky it didn't already own.

One final wrinkle: Hedge funds that bought up chunks of Sky shares throughout the saga may decide not to tender shares to Comcast even with the auction over.

Fox and Comcast are now required to make a formal announcement of their revised offer by Monday, and produce a formal offer document by Thursday. Then there's an Oct. 11 deadline for Sky shareholders to accept.