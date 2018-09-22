Upcoming White House probe of tech giants?

The White House has drafted a text of a proposed executive order for President Trump that would trigger an antitrust investigation into Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), according to a memo being circulated on the web.

Questions are surfacing, however, about where the memo came from.

"Although the White House is concerned about the conduct of online platforms and their impact on society, this document is not the result of an official White House policymaking process," said Deputy White House Press Secretary Lindsay Walters.