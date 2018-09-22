U.S. teen e-cigarette use threatens market

Over the past year, the number of high school students who have used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days has skyrocketed by about 75%, sources told CNBC, citing preliminary data from the CDC's annual National Youth Tobacco Survey.

That means roughly 3M, or about 20% of high school kids, are using e-cigarettes, up from 1.73M, or 11.7% in last year's National Youth Tobacco Survey.

The FDA last week ordered five brands - Juul, Vuse (NYSEMKT:BTI), MarkTen (NYSE:MO), Blu E-cigs (OTCQX:IMBBY) and Logic (OTCPK:JAPAY) - to submit plans within 60 days detailing how they will prevent teens from using their products.

Related stocks: PM, TPB, VGR, OTCQB:GLLA, OTC:AHII

Previously: FDA threatens e-cig crackdown (Sep. 12 2018)