Porsche to drop diesel

There's some electrifying news out of Frankfurt with word that Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY, OTCPK:VWAPY) unit Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY, OTCPK:POAHF) plans to stop offering diesel versions of its cars. Porsche will be the first German automaker to drop diesel since the emissions-cheating scandal developed within the industry.

As it prepares for a diesel-free future, Porsche says it will focus resources on hybrid and battery-powered vehicle development.

Porsche aims to launch its first fully-electric sports car next year when a new Taycan is introduced.

