Boston Scientific's Eluvia DES beats Cook's Zilver PTX in head-to-head study

Results from a head-to-head study, IMPERIAL, comparing Boston Scientific's (NYSE:BSX) Eluvia Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System with Cook Medical's Zilver PTX Drug-Eluting Peripheral Stent in patients with symptomatic peripheral artery disease (PAD) showed the superiority of Eluvia. The data were presented at the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation in San Diego and the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe Congress in Lisbon, Portugal.

At month 12, patients receiving Eluvia experienced a patency rate of 88.5% compared to 79.5% for patients receiving Zilver PTX (p=0.0119). The target lesion revascularization (TLR) for Eluvia was 4.5% compared to 9.0% for Zilver PTX. Over 95% of patients in in the Eluvia cohort were free from major adverse events at one year compared to 91.0% for those in the Zilver PTX group.

Eluvia is CE Mark'd but investigational in the U.S.