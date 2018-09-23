Canada PM says informal Nafta talks likely in next few days: Reuters

U.S. and Canada officials are "very likely" to hold informal talks as both parties are in New York for a major United Nations meeting in the next few days, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday, according to Reuters.

President Trump, who has reached an agreement with Mexico last month, is urging Canada to make a deal by the end of this month and has threatened to exclude its northern neighbor if it won't make concessions.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer--the top top trade officials--are scheduled to be in New York City on Monday and Tuesday for the U.N. General Assembly.

Sticking points include U.S. demanding more access to Canada's protected dairy market and a dispute resolution mechanism that Canada wants to keep. President Trump has also threatened to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian autos exports.

