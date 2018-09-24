Latest U.S., China tariffs take effect

The latest tariffs between the U.S. and China have gone into effect with Monday's arrival.

The duties include U.S. tariffs on $200B worth of Chinese goods (including Internet-connected devices and vacuum cleaners), along with retaliation to the order of tariffs by Beijing on $60B worth of U.S. goods (including liquefied natural gas and some types of aircraft).

Talks have broken down with no date set for a follow-up.

The Trump administration has indicated to date that it likes to dig in, but what about Beijing? It's likely to hold off on negotiations, economist Rob Carnell says, noting there's "sufficient stimulus in the pipeline" to limit damage from the new tariffs.

China could also be waiting things out at this point until the U.S. election: “With generic polls favoring the Democrats, they may feel that the trade environment will be less hostile after Nov. 6.”

