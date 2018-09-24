Comcast looks to seal global win after heavy bid for Sky

Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) knockout bid to take control of UK broadcaster Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) wasn't the 100% final result that a rare one-day auction made it to be, but it may as well have been -- as Sky's independent directors immediately recommended the top Comcast bid, and rival bidder Fox (FOX, FOXA) conceded defeat.

Fox is "considering its options regarding its own 39% shareholding in Sky and will make a further announcement in due course."

The auction was meant to cut off a long-running competitive bidding battle, but the winning bid would still need to be formally presented and then accepted by shareholders who theoretically might veto it. Comcast has until Thursday to present its formal offer and then shareholders need to sign off by Oct. 11.

Of course, Fox and backer Disney (NYSE:DIS) stood to win even in losing, with the overall increase in Sky's value boosting the 39% stake -- and Disney will have its eye on reducing debt tied to the Fox bid, and so could tender its stake while eyeing Comcast's 30% of Hulu.

The "stratospheric" price (Comcast's bid is valued at $48.6B including debt) may be a tactic on Comcast's part to avoid a battle with hedge funds, the WSJ notes. Those funds own a big chunk of Sky and could prove instrumental if Disney/Fox doesn't cooperate with its stake. Comcast is now going to those hedge funds looking to buy shares, the Telegraph reports.

But the acquisition if completed will drop a huge chunk of international earnings into Comcast (Sky would contribute about 17% of the sales of the combined company).