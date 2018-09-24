Trade war dimming prospects for large scale M&A, J.P. Morgan banker says

Rising geopolitical tensions and the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China will deter companies from carrying out big deals, says Hernan Cristerna, JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) global co-head of M&A.

"Anything that points to uncertainty and a lack of confidence is not good for M&A," Hernan Cristerna tells Business Insider. "We're already seeing signs that geopolitical risks, including trade tensions, are dimming the prospects for large-scale M&A going into next year."

Global mergers and acquisitions in H1 reached the highest levels since 2007, with more than 17.5K deals worth nearly $2.5T announced, but July reportedly showed a marked slowdown in cross-border M&A.

Cristerna says the collapse of deals such as Alibaba's planned $1.2B takeover of Moneygram and Broadcom's abandoned $144B combination with Qualcomm has "made some corporate boards think twice about the ongoing dispute between the U.S. and China."

