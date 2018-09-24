Barrick Gold to buy Randgold Resources in all-stock deal

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) agrees to acquire Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) in a share-for-share deal that would create an $18.3B gold mining giant.

Under the deal terms, each GOLD shareholder would receive 6.128 new ABX shares for each GOLD share held; ABX shareholders would own roughly two-thirds of the combined company, with GOLD shareholders holding the remaining one-third.

The new Barrick group would own five of the world's top 10 tier-one gold assets by total cash cost - Cortez, Goldstrike, Kibali (45%), Loulo-Gounkoto (80%) and Pueblo Viejo (60%) - with two potential tier-one gold projects under development or expansion - Goldrush/Fourmile and Turquoise Ridge (75%).

Leading the new company, ABX Executive Chairman John Thornton is set to become Executive Chairman, GOLD CEO Mark Bristow would become President and CEO, and GOLD CFO Graham Shuttleworth would become CFO; two-thirds of the new board would be nominated by ABX and one-third by GOLD.