Congress drops 'reasonable fee' rules in win for U.S. airline industry

The U.S. airline industry scored a win over the weekend as bipartisan congressional legislation dropped plans to mandate “reasonable and proportional” baggage and change fees.

A 1,200-page bill to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration was unveiled Saturday that did not include new rules limiting fees, after heavy lobbying by the airlines; U.S. airlines revenue from baggage and reservation change fees rose to $7.5B in 2017 from $5.7B in 2010.

Just last week, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) became the latest major airline to raise fees for checked bags by $5 for the first bag to $30, joining Delta (NYSE:DAL), United (NASDAQ:UAL) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU).

The bill includes new passenger protections, requiring the FAA to set minimum dimensions for passenger seats and prohibiting airlines from involuntarily removing passengers from flights after they’ve cleared the boarding gate.

Congress is set to vote on the measure this week ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline.

ETF: JETS