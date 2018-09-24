Risky business: Apple seeks streaming success without violence, sex

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is taking a conservative approach with its push into streaming entertainment, seeking high-quality shows with big names and wide appeal but without gratuitous sex, profanity or violence, WSJ reports.

Tim Cook reportedly spiked a show about hip hop artist Dr. Dre's life because it featured drug use, sex and violence, sending a clear message to Hollywood that AAPL does not want shows that could taint is brand image.

The result is an approach out of step with other video streaming platforms including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which have made their mark in original content with edgier programming that often wins critical acclaim.

As a consumer product company, AAPL is especially exposed if content strikes a sour note, former NBC and Fox programming exec Preston Beckman tells WSJ. The only risk for NFLX is that people don’t subscribe, but “with Apple, you can say, ‘I’m going to punish them by not buying their phone or computer.'"