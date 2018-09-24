WSJ: WPP considering merger of Young & Rubicam, digital ad firm VML

Advertising giant WPP is preparing to consolidate some of its businesses, as traditional agencies struggle to keep pace with the industry’s digital shift, WSJ reports.

WPP, under new CEO Mark Read, is considering a merger between Young & Rubicam and WPP’s digital-ad firm VML, with VML CEO Jon Cook leading the combined business, according to the report.

The company has been hit hard in the last year as clients increasingly turn to online platforms such as Google and Facebook to reach consumers.

Despite the decline, some executives at WPP’s creative agencies don’t want Read’s overhaul to affect the status they traditionally have wielded within WPP’s pecking order.