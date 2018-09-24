Brent crude spikes to fresh four-year high near $81/bbl

Brent crude jumps to its highest in four years after the world’s biggest oil producers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided against further increases in production, despite calls from Pres. Trump for OPEC to lower prices.

At its meeting in Algiers Sunday, OPEC said it was satisfied "regarding the current oil market outlook, with an overall healthy balance between supply and demand."

Brent spikes as high as $80.94/bbl to its loftiest levels since 2014, and currently +2.3% at $80/64/bbl while U.S. WTI +1.9% to $72.17/bbl, its highest since this June.

“The markets are adequately supplied. I don’t know of any refiner in the world who is looking for oil and is not able to get it,” Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said, adding that Saudi Arabia could raise output by up to 1.5M bbl/day if needed.

