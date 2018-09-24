M Line Holdings announces international sales

The Caravel Group, a subsidiary of M Line Holdings (OTCPK:MLHC) has received orders from its Distributor in Mexico exceeding $370K, expects similar orders every 6 to 8 weeks, with considerable growth over the next twelve months.

Tony Anish, CEO of M Line, stated: “This is really exciting news as Jake Nelson the President of Caravel has had a long standing relationship, over many years, with the distributor and knows their capabilities. Sales to the big box retailers in the US will begin in 2019 while purchase orders from US distributors and smaller chains have already been received. We expect much more news about the orders and schedule of deliveries from those big box retailers later this year.”