ASSA ABLOY acquires Crossmatch in the U.S.

SSA ABLOY (OTCPK:ASAZY) has acquired Crossmatch for an undisclosed term.

"Our acquisition of Crossmatch strengthens HID Global's ability to offer innovative biometric identity solutions to hundreds of millions of users worldwide," says Stefan Widing, Executive Vice President and Head of HID Global. "Adding Crossmatch to our company will extend HID's market leadership in the trusted identity space and allow us to fulfill the promise of biometrics in critical identity applications."

Sales for FY2018 are expected to reach $125M (~SEK1.15B) with a good EBIT margin.

The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from start.